Asset Recovery: EFCC Hands Over Properties Recovered From Fake Spiritualist To Fraud Victim

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has handed over three properties, two exotic vehicles and the sum of N1.1 million recovered as proceeds of crime from one fake spiritualist and advance fee fraudster, Fatai Olalere Alli, by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC to a fraud victim, Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe.

In a release signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the three properties are: a five bedroom duplex with three-bedroom bungalow situated at Kasumu village in Odo-ona, Elewe, Ibadan; a bungalow of two set of three bedroom flat situated at plot 182, block D, Lapiti layout, Akanran road, Amuko in Ibadan; and a three bedroom bungalow situated at Idi Ayunre village, Oluyole local government area, Ibadan.

Others are one grey-colour Honda Pilot SUV with Chassis number: 2HKY18414H621545 and registration number: LND 696 CK and a Toyota Corolla Saloon with Chassis No. 2T1BU40E49C142502.

The Ibadan Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of EFCC, ACE 1 Hauwa Garba Ringim made the presentation on behalf of the Executive Chairman in a brief reception at the Conference Hall of the Directorate.

While handing over documents of the properties and papers to the vehicles to Attiogbe, Olukoyede said the recoveries are released to the victim as ordered by the court.

“Obeying court orders is mandatory and as an agency of the federal government we know the importance and that is what we are doing here today. This is an indication that the EFCC carries out its activities within the ambit of the law. Also, this is to reassure Nigerians of the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“I want to assure you that the EFCC will continue to combat economic and financial crimes head on, and stop at nothing to ensure that any fraudulent person besmirching the image of the country through fraudulent activities will be brought to book,” he said.

Receiving the ‘Letter of Release’ and documents of the properties, Attiogbe thanked the EFCC for its unequivocal commitment and diligence towards the fight against economic and financial crimes and the professionalism and integrity displayed by officers of the Commission while carrying out their official responsibilities.

“Sincerely, I want to thank the EFCC, especially Ibadan Zonal office for its unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption. I almost gave up but the EFCC rekindled my hope, having submitted my petition and here we are today”, he said.

The recoveries were handed over to the victim following a final forfeiture order by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan. Judgment was delivered on November 13, 2024 in a fraud case that began in 2019, wherein Alli was found guilty of conniving with his syndicate and swindled the victim of his legitimate earnings to the tune of over N200 million under the pretext of providing spiritual cleansing to counter and erase visions of untimely death of the victim.

Alli was first prosecuted on a thirty-three-count charge but later amended to one-count charge in the course of the trial.

He was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment and ordered to undertake with the Department of State Services (DSS) that he would be of good behavior without getting involved in any criminal activity again.