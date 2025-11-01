PDP NWC Suspends Legal Adviser, Anyanwu, Others

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (NWC) has suspended the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and National Organizing Secretary, Umaru Bature for one month.

The suspension comes on the heels of the judgement of the Federal High Court On Friday, which stopped the party’s planned national convention.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, told journalists in Abuja on Saturday, that the decision followed an emergency meeting of the national working committee, which was held in Abuja.

Ologunagba noted that the suspended party officials have been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

He said that during this period of the suspension, they cease to function in their respective capacities.

According to him, in the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

He added that in the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services has been directed to oversee the activities of the Department.

Court stops convention

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Friday stopped the planned 2025 National Convention of the PDP until the party complies with the statutory requirements of the party, the Constitution, and the Electoral Act.

Delivering judgement on Friday in a suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party, the judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting a report on the outcome of any national convention of the party without following the due process of the law, as well as its guidelines and regulations.

The judge held that INEC is not entitled to give effect to the convention if a party has not done so in accordance with the Constitution, Electoral Act, and the guidelines/regulations of political parties.

PDP rejects verdict

Meanwhile, the opposition party says the court verdict did not stop it from holding its planned national convention, directing members, chapters, and various organs to focus on their preparations.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the action of the court does not invalidate the party’s ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new national officers.

He described the judgement as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic processes, saying gthe party has directed its legal team to appeal the judgement.