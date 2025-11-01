Joao Pedro Scores As Chelsea Edge Past Spurs

Joao Pedro finally brought a halt to his Chelsea goal drought as the Brazilian striker sealed a 1-0 win to extend Tottenham’s dismal record on their home turf on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side took the lead when Joao Pedro netted late in the first half of the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was his first goal in nine games in all competitions dating back to his last strike against Fulham on August 30.

The 24-year-old has netted only three times for the Blues since signing from Brighton in a £60 million ($78 million) move in the close-season.

Chelsea’s third win in their last four Premier League games lifted them into fourth place, behind third-placed Tottenham on goal difference.

Tottenham haven’t won at home in the league since beating Burnley on the opening weekend of the season in August.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Ease Past Burnley As Man Utd Force Forest To 2-2 Draw

Their wretched home league form in 2025 started under Frank’s predecessor Ange Postecoglou and the former Brentford boss is yet to find a cure.

Although they lost in the League Cup fourth round at Newcastle in midweek, Tottenham have fared much better on the road this season, with an emphatic 3-0 win at Everton in their previous top-flight game.

But Tottenham fans are beginning to show signs of discontent at Frank’s prosaic tactics, which stand in stark contrast to the club’s ‘to dare is to do’ ethos.

Frank was hit by an early injury blow when Lucas Bergvall suffered a head injury and was replaced by concussion substitute Xavi Simons.

Bergvall appeared to plead with Tottenham’s medical staff to let him stay on and when they refused, he angrily pushed one of the medics before Frank intervened to diffuse the situation.

Sloppy Spurs

Alejandro Garnacho carried Chelsea’s main threat in the first half as the Argentine forward tested Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario from distance.

Vicario went down with an knee injury midway through the half, but he was able to continue after treatment and immediately came to Tottenham’s rescue.

Pedro Porro’s clearance rebounded off Garnacho to Joao Pedro inside the area and Vicario stood tall to repel his low strike.

But Joao Pedro wasn’t to be denied and he made amends for that miss with Chelsea’s opener in the 34th minute.

Moises Caicedo tenaciously harried Simons and Micky van de Ven on the edge of the Tottenham area, winning possession and poking the ball towards Joao Pedro, who lashed into the roof of the net from six yards.

Frank was furious with Tottenham’s sloppy defending, kicking a water bottle in disgust on the touchline.

Having ended his barren run, Joao Pedro nearly struck again when he took Malo Gusto’s pass and unleashed a powerful effort that Vicario tipped over.

Rodrigo Bentancur could consider himself fortunate to escape with a booking after the Tottenham midfielder’s ugly challenge on Reece James was deemed “not serious foul play”.

Tottenham finally forced Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez into action on the stroke of half-time with a Mohammed Kudus blast, but the Spaniard was equal to it.

Enzo Fernandez, unmarked 10 yards from goal, headed wastefully over from James’ cross soon after the interval.

Frank’s side were guilty of conceding possession far too easily, with their lack of attacking impetus leaving their supporters increasingly frustrated.

The fans’ angst mounted as Vicario had to tip over from Pedro Neto’s fierce strike and Tottenham never seriously threatened a late escape.

AFP