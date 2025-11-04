Ex-DSS Director Asks FG To Take Trump’s Military Action Threat Seriously

A former director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has advised the Federal Government to take US President Donald Trump’s Christian genocide claims and threat of military action seriously.

Ejiofor, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, told the Nigerian government to explore diplomatic means to resolve the issue.

“I think the Federal Government should take Donald Trump seriously. I’m calling on the Nigerian government to explore all diplomatic channels,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of the current affairs show.

Last week, Trump, in an explosive post on his Truth Social Platform, threatened military action in Nigeria over what he says is a mass slaughter of Christians, barely a day after he declared the nation a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

‘Very Serious Matter’

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said on Truth Social.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

While the Federal Government has dismissed the allegations and restated its commitment to religious freedom, the ex-DSS director said Trump’s comment should not be merely waved aside as “play”.

“You see, it is a very serious matter when you talk of Donald Trump. I take a very serious exception to the statement credited to Donald Trump because he says what he wants to do, and he will go ahead to do it,” Ejiofor said. “So, it is not a play that we can gloss over. It is a threat.”

China Backs Nigeria

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have backed Nigeria in the face of the allegations and called on the international community to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people to a development path that fits Nigeria’s national realities,” Mao China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said.