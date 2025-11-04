Trent’s Mural Defaced Ahead Of Liverpool Return

A mural featuring former Liverpool favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold has been vandalised just hours ahead of his return to Anfield with new team Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The former Reds full-back is expected to feature in the Real squad for the Champions League game after leaving his boyhood club for Spain at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old’s decision to run down his contract angered some Liverpool fans, who booed him at times in his final months at the club.

The large mural near Anfield was unveiled in 2019 following Liverpool’s Champions League victory and was previously vandalised, with the word “Rat” daubed on it.

The same word was written again multiple times on Tuesday while white paint was thrown over the picture, with workmen acting quickly to clean it.

A frosty reception is almost guaranteed for Alexander-Arnold on Tuesday.

The defender said he had “mixed emotions” over his return and that he would not celebrate if he scored.

He said it was up to the fans how they react, adding that he will “always love the club”.

“No matter what, my feelings won’t change towards Liverpool,” he told Amazon Prime.

“I’ve got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I’m received, that won’t change.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he would give his former player a warm welcome.

“I have great memories of the player and of the human being,” said the Dutchman.

AFP