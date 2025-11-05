Two Dead, Two Injured As Train Crushes Tricycle In Plateau

Tragedy struck at the Dogon Karfe level crossing in Jos when a train returning from Bukuru Station collided with a tricycle, leaving two people dead and two others injured.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Jos Station, Adamu Abdullahi, the accident occurred on Tuesday when the operator of the tricycle, popularly known as keke NAPEP, attempted to outrun the approaching train despite warnings from railway workers at the crossing.

“Our train was coming back to Jos from the Bukuru Station when, at the Dogon Karfe level crossing, one keke NAPEP that was anxious to pass didn’t wait until the train collided with it,” Abdullahi explained.

“Two people died instantly, while two others sustained injuries and are presently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he added.

He added that NRC officials are always stationed at the level crossings to control traffic and prevent such incidents.

He, however, noted that the tricycle operator allegedly ignored warnings and attempted to cross the tracks before the train passed.

The deceased victims were identified as the keke operator and a male passenger.

Two female passengers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have called on road users to exercise patience and adhere to safety regulations at railway crossings to avoid preventable tragedies.