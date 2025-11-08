Anambra Poll: IPC Faults Late Arrival Of INEC Officials

The International Press Centre (IPC) has raised concerns over the late deployment of some INEC officials in Onitsha, which it said, created apprehension among voters.

Lanre Arogundade of IPC reported that some officials had to relocate from the INEC office due to inadequate facilities.

“At 8:30 a.m., officials were just about to leave for polling units. This delay is worrisome,” he said.

He noted that the first set of officials arrived at some polling units at 7:07 a.m., while others reached as late as 8:10 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., they had completed preparations, pasted voter registers, and were ready to start voting.

“These delays at the start of accreditation can create uncertainty. We hope officials arrive at all units on time,” Arogundade added

READ ALSO: Shops Open As Nnewi Residents Shun Anambra Election

He also noted that no major incidents had occurred, but BVAS malfunctions could undermine credibility.

Meanwhile, Situation Room observer Dimma Nwobi alleged vote-buying in some areas.

EFCC officials were seen monitoring locations following these reports. Residents also reported minor BVAS issues as voting began.

Market Activity Amid Voting

In Nkwo Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area, some traders opened shops despite the election.

Channels Television learned that they were activities initially before intervention by market leaders.

“When we arrived, business was ongoing. Market masters later ordered everyone to close and warned of a ₦10,000 fine for defaulters,” he said, noting that some traders admitted “disinterest” in voting.

According to INEC, Aguata has 150,575 collected PVCs. Across Anambra, 2,769,137 voters, representing 98.8% of registered voters, had collected cards, expected to vote at 5,718 polling units in 21 local government areas.

Officials deployed early to polling stations in Awka South, Amawbia, and Ekwulobia. Voting began peacefully at Fegge Community Primary School in Onitsha.

Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, said parties must take responsibility for voter apathy.

“If voters are not showing up, parties are failing in communication and trust,” he said.

Civil society representative Jake Epelle described the security atmosphere as calm. INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan was urged to ensure a credible process, noting that “no excuses for failure will be accepted.”

The election spans three senatorial districts with sixteen candidates. Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle assured residents of a peaceful exercise, confirming threats in high-risk areas had been neutralised.