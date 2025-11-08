Obi Casts Vote In Anambra Poll, Decries Vote Buying

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has cast his vote in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

Obi voted at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8, on Saturday, joining residents to exercise their civic rights.

Speaking to journalists after voting, he said, “Unfortunately, those who are the victims of bad governance seem to be the ones fuelling it. I have moved around, listened, and observed what’s happening. What you see predominantly is vote buying, on a scale of ₦30,000, ₦20,000, ₦15,000.

“The question I ask is this: a young person who is unemployed, if he sells his vote for ₦30,000, what will he be paid next month when there’s no election?”

The former governor condemned vote buying, warning that voters who sell their conscience risk losing vital public services.

“By selling your vote, you’re selling away your schools, your hospitals, your jobs; you’re selling away your future. That is what is very worrisome. In other countries, even in West African nations close to us, where I’ve observed elections, I didn’t see such practices. So, for journalists, you must cooperate; this must be stopped,” he said.

‘In Support For All’

Asked about his party’s [Labour Party] governorship candidate, George Moghalu, Obi maintained a neutral stance, noting that his focus was on national issues rather than state politics.

“For me, yes, I am a member of the Labour Party and I support our candidate. But quite frankly, everyone involved in this election are my brothers and sisters.

“I’m not on the ballot; I’ve been a governor 13 years ago. I’m now strictly in the ‘Champions League’ of Nigerian politics, contesting to be President of Nigeria,” he said.

The former governor urged leaders to prioritise service delivery, calling for investment in healthcare, education, and nursing schools.

“For those contesting today, I wish them well. Whoever wins should serve the people. Nigeria needs service now. We must pull our people out of poverty. Our people need to know that it’s no longer about grandstanding.

“We must build hospitals, which is why we’re supporting nursing schools, to produce the manpower required for every village to have at least a primary healthcare centre where people can go for treatment,” he said.

Other candidates have also raised concerns about election malpractice.

ADC’s John Nwosu accused APGA of widespread vote-buying after voting at Oduda Central School, Nnewi North. APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu made similar claims of voter inducement and intimidation of his agents.

The election caused traffic disruptions in Onitsha as security cordoned off the Niger Bridge amid the restriction of movement and safe movement of materials and personnel.

Voting continued across 21 local government areas, with accreditation starting at 8:30 a.m. in several units, including Fegge Community Primary School, Onitsha.

In Aguata, some traders initially opened shops at Nkwo Igboukwu Market, but leaders later ordered closures to encourage voter participation.

Situation Room observer Dimma Nwobi reported cases of vote-buying, prompting EFCC monitoring. Minor BVAS glitches were reported, but voting remained largely peaceful.

INEC said 2,802,790 registered voters are expected across 5,718 polling units. Sixteen candidates are contesting, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).