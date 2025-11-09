FULL LIST: How Soludo Won Anambra Gov Election In 21 LGAs

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, was on Sunday declared the winner of the November 8 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the 65-year-old professor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won after polling 422,664 votes.

Soludo’s closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), garnered 99,445 votes.

According to INEC, Soludo won in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state in the election on Saturday, November 8.

Similarly, Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

READ ALSO: Moment Policemen Fired Gunshots After INEC Declared Soludo Winner Of Anambra Election

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

The electoral umpire said that out of a total number of 2,788,864 registered voters, 598,229 were accredited for the election.

It also said that of the total number of 595,298 votes cast in the election, 584,054 were valid while 11,244 were rejected.

According to the results released by INEC, Soludo won in Anaocha, where the 2023 presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi hails from, by securing 20,118 votes, while the LP got 483 votes.

The governor, who hails from Aguata LGA, garnered 35,559 votes in the area.

In Nnewi South, the LGA of the APC candidate, Soludo got 17,286 votes, while the Ukachukwu got 9,281 votes.

His highest number of votes came from Aguata — 35,559 — and the lowest from Anambra West — 9,318.

Find below the official results released by INEC across the LGAs:

Ihiala

Registered voters: 156,715

Accredited voters: 32,369

20 Wards

A – 7

AA – 22

AAC- 7

ADC- 135

APC- 4,425

APGA- 23,557

APM- 33

APP- 9

BP- 4

LP- 81

NNPP- 4

NRM – 0

PDP- 69

SDP- 81

YPP- 3,069

ZLP- 26

Total valid votes: 31,529

Rejected votes: 840

Votes cast: 32,369

No incident of cancellation in the local government

Anambra West

Registered voters: 71,365

Accredited voters: 16,595

A- 7

AA- 3

AAC- 12

ADC- 152

APC- 3,428

APGA- 9,318

APM- 43

APP- 2

BP- 4

LP- 58

NNPP- 2

NRM – 0

PDP- 102

SDP- 8

YPP- 2,871

ZLP- 31

Total valid votes: 16,041

Rejected votes: 286

Total Votes cast: 16,327

The result for two polling units were cancelled for over voting.

Awka South

Registered voters: 216,611

Accredited: 38,374

A – 38

AA – 836

AAC – 37

ADC – 1,726

APC – 5,038

APGA – 27,896

APM-120

APP – 9

BP – 5

LP – 520

NNPP – 4

NRM – 0

PDP – 63

SDP-4

YPP – 1,201

ZLP – 21

Total valid votes: 37,518

Votes cast: 38,302

Idemili South

Registered Voters: 124,237

Accredited: 25,141

A- 2

AA- 3

AAC- 11

ADC- 213

APC- 6015

APGA- 17,224

APM- 138

APP- 2

BP- 5

LP- 276

NNPP- 6

NRM- 1

PDP- 40

SDP- 4

YPP- 476

ZLP- 15

Valid votes: 24,431

Total votes cast: 24,895

Nnewi South

Registered voters: 102,907

Accredited: 27,937

A- 6

AA- 6

AAC- 10

ADC- 127

APC- 9281

APGA- 17,286

APM- 23

APP- 1

BP- 2

LP- 73

NNPP- 2

NRM- 2

PDP- 12

SDP- 3

YPP- 567

ZLP- 4

Total valid votes: 27,400

Total vote cast: 27,932

Ekwusigo

Registered voters: 88,828

Accredited voters: 24,020

A- 4

AA- 8

AAC- 6

ADC- 261

APC- 2973

APGA- 18,749

APM- 0

APP- 20

BP- 5

LP- 194

NNPP- 420

NRM- 2

PDP- 70

SDP- 5

YPP- 915

ZLP – 10

Valid votes: 23,642

Total votes: 24,020

Idemili North

Registered voters: 246,412

Accredited: 36,048

A – 26

AA – 79

AAC – 47

ADC – 722

APC – 638

APGA – 25,498

APM – 105

APP – 7

BP – 25

LP – 1275

NNPP – 8

NRM – 5

PDP – 125

SDP – 8

YPP – 613

ZLP – 35

Valid votes: 34,961

Votes cast: 35,665

Anaocha

Registered voters: 12,4061

Accredited voters: 28,758

A – 15

AA – 14

AAC -1 2

ADC – 255

APC – 5,956

APGA – 20,118

APM – 31

APP – 2

BP – 3

LP – 483

NNPP – 4

NRM – 4

PDP – 42

SDP – 4

YPP – 1,223

ZLP – 23

Valid votes: 28,189

Total votes cast: 28,758

Onitsha South

Registered voters: 167,078

Accredited voters: 22,936

A – 14

AA – 4

AAC – 13

ADC – 231

APC – 4156

APGA – 15,742

APM – 24

APP -2

BP – 12

LP – 615

NNPP – 3

NRM – 0

PDP – 73

SDP – 6

YPP – 638

ZLP – 12

Valid votes: 21,546

Total votes: 21,908

Onitsha North

Registered voters: 183,656

Accredited voters: 33,582

A – 4

AA – 39

AAC – 23

ADC – 514

APC – 4,677

APGA – 24,225

APM – 28

APP – 5

BP – 14

LP – 500

NNPP – 6

NRM – 3

PDP – 111

SDP – 8

YPP – 2,419

ZLP – 25

Valid votes: 32,601

Total vote cast: 33,439

Ogbaru

Registered voters: 188,016

Accredited voters: 30,625

A – 11

AA – 14

AAC – 16

ADC – 465

APC – 3,768

APGA – 22,803

APM – 44

APP – 6

BP – 2

LP – 347

NNPP – 10

NRM – 3

PDP – 30

SDP – 7

YPP – 2268

ZLP – 27

Valid votes: 29,821

Total vote cast: 30,585

Nnewi North

Registered voters: 166,291

Accredited voters: 29,323

A – 14

AA – 2

AAC – 10

ADC – 553

APC – 541

APGA – 20,320

APM – 36

APP – 3

BP-7

LP-1,140

NNPP-21

NRM-5

PDP-45

SDP-3

YPP-1,100

ZLP-15

Valid votes cast-28,715

Total votes cast -29,284

Anyamelum

Registered voters -96,433

Accredited voters -24,544

A-4

AA-1

AAC -9

ADC-470

APC-7,478

APGA-13,340

APM-15

APP-2

BP-3

LP – 117

NNPP – 3

NRM – 2

PDP – 13

SDP – 9

YPP – 2,500

ZLP -25

Valid votes cast – 23,991

Total votes cast – 24,255

Anambra East

Registered voters 108,643

Accredited 25,431

A-10

AA-13

AAC-12

ADC-157

APC-3,108

APGA-14,665

APM-44

APP-7

BP-10

LP-304

NNPP-4

NRM-0

PDP-207

SDP-24

YPP-6,153

ZLP-47

Valid votes 24,665

Votes cast 25,343

Oyi

Registered Voters -114,439

Accredited voters -30,855

A-6

AA-3

AAC-13

ADC-167

APC-5118

APGA-18,882

APM-27

APP-3

BP-12

LP-3,641

NNPP-9

NRM-2

PDP-16

SDP-4

YPP-2,093

ZLP-54

Valid votes: 30,050

Total vote cast: 30,836

Orumba North

Registered voters: 102,817

Accredited voters: 29,565

A-4

AA-26

AAC-7

ADC-115

APC-2,615

APGA-24,664

APM – 16

APP – 2

BP – 0

LP – 131

NNPP – 2

NRM – 0

PDP – 17

SDP- 6

YPP-1519

ZLP – 11

Valid votes – 29,135

Total Votes cast – 29,506

Orumba South

Registered Voters: 88,701

Accredited voters: 24,274

A-6

AA-5

AAC-9

ADC-361

APC-2828

APGA-19,818

APM-20

APP-2

BP-2

LP-16

NNPP-1

NRM-0

PDP-18

SDP-34

YPP-877

ZLP-4

Total Valid votes: 24,001

Total votes cast: 24,262

Aguata

Registered voters: 154,687

Accredited voters: 43,714

A-22

AA-16

AAC-10

ADC-301

APC-4,125

APGA-35,559

APM-41

APP-4

BP-5

LP-124

NNPP-5

NRM-2

PDP-82

SDP-4

YPP-2,746

ZLP-22

Total Valid votes: 43,068

Total Votes cast: 43,688

Awka North

Registered: 84,105

Accredited: 21,783

A-11

AA-24

AAC-9

ADC-815

APC-3,661

APGA-15,895

APM-37

APP-3

BP-1

LP-299

NNPP-7

NRM-1

PDP-203

SDP-4

YPP-308

ZLP-13

Total valid votes cast: 21,291

Total Votes cast: 21,752

Njikoka

119,605: Registered

30,907: Accredited

ADC – 236

APC – 5,687

APGA – 22,213

LP – 311

PDP – 47

Dunukofia

Accredited voters: 21,438

AAC -7

ADC – 232

APC – 3,284

APGA – 14,892

LP – 71

PDP -16

Valid votes: 21,102

Total votes cast: 21,386