FULL LIST: How Soludo Won Anambra Gov Election In 21 LGAs

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, was on Sunday declared the winner of the November 8 governorship election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the 65-year-old professor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won after polling 422,664 votes.
Soludo’s closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), garnered 99,445 votes.
According to INEC, Soludo won in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state in the election on Saturday, November 8.
Similarly, Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.
George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.
The electoral umpire said that out of a total number of 2,788,864 registered voters, 598,229 were accredited for the election.
It also said that of the total number of 595,298 votes cast in the election, 584,054 were valid while 11,244 were rejected.
According to the results released by INEC, Soludo won in Anaocha, where the 2023 presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi hails from, by securing 20,118 votes, while the LP got 483 votes.
The governor, who hails from Aguata LGA, garnered 35,559 votes in the area.
In Nnewi South, the LGA of the APC candidate, Soludo got 17,286 votes, while the Ukachukwu got 9,281 votes.
His highest number of votes came from Aguata — 35,559 — and the lowest from Anambra West — 9,318.
Find below the official results released by INEC across the LGAs:
Ihiala
Registered voters: 156,715
Accredited voters: 32,369
20 Wards
A – 7
AA – 22
AAC- 7
ADC- 135
APC- 4,425
APGA- 23,557
APM- 33
APP- 9
BP- 4
LP- 81
NNPP- 4
NRM – 0
PDP- 69
SDP- 81
YPP- 3,069
ZLP- 26
Total valid votes: 31,529
Rejected votes: 840
Votes cast: 32,369
No incident of cancellation in the local government
Anambra West
Registered voters: 71,365
Accredited voters: 16,595
A- 7
AA- 3
AAC- 12
ADC- 152
APC- 3,428
APGA- 9,318
APM- 43
APP- 2
BP- 4
LP- 58
NNPP- 2
NRM – 0
PDP- 102
SDP- 8
YPP- 2,871
ZLP- 31
Total valid votes: 16,041
Rejected votes: 286
Total Votes cast: 16,327
The result for two polling units were cancelled for over voting.
Awka South
Registered voters: 216,611
Accredited: 38,374
A – 38
AA – 836
AAC – 37
ADC – 1,726
APC – 5,038
APGA – 27,896
APM-120
APP – 9
BP – 5
LP – 520
NNPP – 4
NRM – 0
PDP – 63
SDP-4
YPP – 1,201
ZLP – 21
Total valid votes: 37,518
Votes cast: 38,302
Idemili South
Registered Voters: 124,237
Accredited: 25,141
A- 2
AA- 3
AAC- 11
ADC- 213
APC- 6015
APGA- 17,224
APM- 138
APP- 2
BP- 5
LP- 276
NNPP- 6
NRM- 1
PDP- 40
SDP- 4
YPP- 476
ZLP- 15
Valid votes: 24,431
Total votes cast: 24,895
Nnewi South
Registered voters: 102,907
Accredited: 27,937
A- 6
AA- 6
AAC- 10
ADC- 127
APC- 9281
APGA- 17,286
APM- 23
APP- 1
BP- 2
LP- 73
NNPP- 2
NRM- 2
PDP- 12
SDP- 3
YPP- 567
ZLP- 4
Total valid votes: 27,400
Total vote cast: 27,932
Ekwusigo
Registered voters: 88,828
Accredited voters: 24,020
A- 4
AA- 8
AAC- 6
ADC- 261
APC- 2973
APGA- 18,749
APM- 0
APP- 20
BP- 5
LP- 194
NNPP- 420
NRM- 2
PDP- 70
SDP- 5
YPP- 915
ZLP – 10
Valid votes: 23,642
Total votes: 24,020
Idemili North
Registered voters: 246,412
Accredited: 36,048
A – 26
AA – 79
AAC – 47
ADC – 722
APC – 638
APGA – 25,498
APM – 105
APP – 7
BP – 25
LP – 1275
NNPP – 8
NRM – 5
PDP – 125
SDP – 8
YPP – 613
ZLP – 35
Valid votes: 34,961
Votes cast: 35,665
Anaocha
Registered voters: 12,4061
Accredited voters: 28,758
A – 15
AA – 14
AAC -1 2
ADC – 255
APC – 5,956
APGA – 20,118
APM – 31
APP – 2
BP – 3
LP – 483
NNPP – 4
NRM – 4
PDP – 42
SDP – 4
YPP – 1,223
ZLP – 23
Valid votes: 28,189
Total votes cast: 28,758
Onitsha South
Registered voters: 167,078
Accredited voters: 22,936
A – 14
AA – 4
AAC – 13
ADC – 231
APC – 4156
APGA – 15,742
APM – 24
APP -2
BP – 12
LP – 615
NNPP – 3
NRM – 0
PDP – 73
SDP – 6
YPP – 638
ZLP – 12
Valid votes: 21,546
Total votes: 21,908
Onitsha North
Registered voters: 183,656
Accredited voters: 33,582
A – 4
AA – 39
AAC – 23
ADC – 514
APC – 4,677
APGA – 24,225
APM – 28
APP – 5
BP – 14
LP – 500
NNPP – 6
NRM – 3
PDP – 111
SDP – 8
YPP – 2,419
ZLP – 25
Valid votes: 32,601
Total vote cast: 33,439
Ogbaru
Registered voters: 188,016
Accredited voters: 30,625
A – 11
AA – 14
AAC – 16
ADC – 465
APC – 3,768
APGA – 22,803
APM – 44
APP – 6
BP – 2
LP – 347
NNPP – 10
NRM – 3
PDP – 30
SDP – 7
YPP – 2268
ZLP – 27
Valid votes: 29,821
Total vote cast: 30,585
Nnewi North
Registered voters: 166,291
Accredited voters: 29,323
A – 14
AA – 2
AAC – 10
ADC – 553
APC – 541
APGA – 20,320
APM – 36
APP – 3
BP-7
LP-1,140
NNPP-21
NRM-5
PDP-45
SDP-3
YPP-1,100
ZLP-15
Valid votes cast-28,715
Total votes cast -29,284
Anyamelum
Registered voters -96,433
Accredited voters -24,544
A-4
AA-1
AAC -9
ADC-470
APC-7,478
APGA-13,340
APM-15
APP-2
BP-3
LP – 117
NNPP – 3
NRM – 2
PDP – 13
SDP – 9
YPP – 2,500
ZLP -25
Valid votes cast – 23,991
Total votes cast – 24,255
Anambra East
Registered voters 108,643
Accredited 25,431
A-10
AA-13
AAC-12
ADC-157
APC-3,108
APGA-14,665
APM-44
APP-7
BP-10
LP-304
NNPP-4
NRM-0
PDP-207
SDP-24
YPP-6,153
ZLP-47
Valid votes 24,665
Votes cast 25,343
Oyi
Registered Voters -114,439
Accredited voters -30,855
A-6
AA-3
AAC-13
ADC-167
APC-5118
APGA-18,882
APM-27
APP-3
BP-12
LP-3,641
NNPP-9
NRM-2
PDP-16
SDP-4
YPP-2,093
ZLP-54
Valid votes: 30,050
Total vote cast: 30,836
Orumba North
Registered voters: 102,817
Accredited voters: 29,565
A-4
AA-26
AAC-7
ADC-115
APC-2,615
APGA-24,664
APM – 16
APP – 2
BP – 0
LP – 131
NNPP – 2
NRM – 0
PDP – 17
SDP- 6
YPP-1519
ZLP – 11
Valid votes – 29,135
Total Votes cast – 29,506
Orumba South
Registered Voters: 88,701
Accredited voters: 24,274
A-6
AA-5
AAC-9
ADC-361
APC-2828
APGA-19,818
APM-20
APP-2
BP-2
LP-16
NNPP-1
NRM-0
PDP-18
SDP-34
YPP-877
ZLP-4
Total Valid votes: 24,001
Total votes cast: 24,262
Aguata
Registered voters: 154,687
Accredited voters: 43,714
A-22
AA-16
AAC-10
ADC-301
APC-4,125
APGA-35,559
APM-41
APP-4
BP-5
LP-124
NNPP-5
NRM-2
PDP-82
SDP-4
YPP-2,746
ZLP-22
Total Valid votes: 43,068
Total Votes cast: 43,688
Awka North
Registered: 84,105
Accredited: 21,783
A-11
AA-24
AAC-9
ADC-815
APC-3,661
APGA-15,895
APM-37
APP-3
BP-1
LP-299
NNPP-7
NRM-1
PDP-203
SDP-4
YPP-308
ZLP-13
Total valid votes cast: 21,291
Total Votes cast: 21,752
Njikoka
119,605: Registered
30,907: Accredited
ADC – 236
APC – 5,687
APGA – 22,213
LP – 311
PDP – 47
Dunukofia
Accredited voters: 21,438
AAC -7
ADC – 232
APC – 3,284
APGA – 14,892
LP – 71
PDP -16
Valid votes: 21,102
Total votes cast: 21,386