10 Players In As Super Eagles Camp Open For Gabon Play-Off Clash

Nigeria’s camp has opened for the 2026 World Cup play-off against Gabon, with ten players already in camp as of early Monday ahead of the crunch tie.

The players currently in the team’s Rabat, Morocco camp are Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, his teammates, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze; Wolves striker, Tolu Arokodare, and Olakunle Olusegun, who plays for Russian outfit, Pari Nizhny Novgorod.

Others are Besiktas midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi; FC Paris winger, Moses Simon, captain William Troost-Ekong; fast-rising defender, Benjamin Fredericks, and Chidozie Awaziem of FC Nantes.

Coach Eric Chelle invited 24 players for the match, weeks after Nigeria made the play-offs with a 4-0 thumping of neighbours, Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles are up against the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in the semi-final of the African play-offs.

Both sides will be eyeing victory, which will take them to the final of the play-offs.

The winner of the game will battle Cameroon or DR Congo for Africa’s sole ticket to the intercontinental play-off, which is billed for March 2026.