Convention: PDP Delegates Ratify Damagum As Substantive National Chairman

Delegates at the ongoing 2025 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elective National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, unanimously confirmed Umaru Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the party.

Damagum had been serving as the acting National Chairman, but the PDP Constitution does not permit an acting chairman to preside over its national convention.

The motion to ratify Damagum was moved by Tony Abineri, Chairman of the Edo State chapter, on behalf of the 3,000 delegates present at the convention, which is being held at the main bowl of Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

It was seconded by Edward Marshal and is in accordance with Section 32 of the PDP Constitution, as amended.

Despite the ratification, a new National Chairman is still expected to emerge during the convention.

With delegates drawn from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), they are expected to elect a new party Chairman through their votes.

In his address at the convention, hos governor, Seyi Makinde, described PDP members as resilient, noting that there was a long stretch of battle to get to the point where the party was able to hold the convention, but it was worth the while.

He said: “I want to welcome everyone to this convention — the resilient members of the PDP. Let me use this opportunity to welcome you to Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We have fought a long stretch of battle to get to this point, but here we are. And by the grace of God, this convention will go down as the convention that brought a turn-around to the PDP nationally.”

Governor Makinde welcomed all PDP leaders and delegates to Ibadan, the capital of the Pacesetter State, charging them to relish the beauty of Ibadan and to enjoy amala, the city’s beloved food.