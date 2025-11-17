Images Show Hostel Where Kebbi Schoolgirls Were Abducted

Photos have emerged of the deserted hostel where 25 schoolgirls were abducted during a deadly attack on a Kebbi secondary school.

The images of the now-quiet premises show scattered belongings and empty bunk beds, capturing the chaos left behind after gunmen stormed the dormitory on Sunday night.

Witnesses said the attackers operated without resistance and threw the community into panic.

Police spokesman CSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the abduction and Makuku’s death, noting that he was shot while trying to protect the girls.

He said additional police tactical units, soldiers, and vigilantes have been deployed and are now combing nearby forests to rescue the students.

Governor Nasir Idris’ Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, said Deputy Governor Senator Umar Tafida had been sent to assess the situation on the governor’s behalf.

The Federal Government also condemned the attack, with Information Minister Mohammed Idris directing security agencies to locate and rescue the girls safely. Residents and parents remain anxious as the search continues.