‘Nigeria Cannot Continue On This Path’, Atiku Condemns Kebbi School Attack, Others

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the tragic attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, which claimed the life of the Vice-Principal and led to the abduction of 25 students.

The students were reportedly whisked away on Sunday night when gunmen invaded the school located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the attackers killed the school’s Vice-Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting several schoolgirls.

Reacting in a post on his official X handle on Monday, Atiku said he was devastated by the news, describing the incident as another grim reminder of the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

He also condemned the killing of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Zamfara State on Saturday.

The opposition leader lamented that similar tragedies occurring in Plateau, Benue, and other states highlight a national crisis that has reached intolerable levels.

Atiku stressed that Nigeria cannot continue on this path and urged the Federal Government to urgently review and strengthen the nation’s security architecture, deploy adequate personnel to vulnerable communities, and intensify intelligence-led operations.

The post reads, “I am devastated by the news of the tragic attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, which claimed the life of the Vice-Principal and led to the abduction of innocent students.

“This is yet another reminder of the worsening insecurity in our nation.

“I equally condemn the killing of an APC chieftain Umar Moriki and the mass abductions in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara, where entire families including women and children were taken by bandits. These acts of barbarity have no place in a civilized society.

“Similar tragedies continue to unfold in Plateau, Benue, and other states, where communities are being torn apart by violence. In Shanono LGA of Kano, residents are fleeing their homes in fear, highlighting a national security challenge that has reached intolerable levels.

“Nigeria cannot continue on this path. I call on the Federal Government to urgently review and strengthen its security architecture, deploy adequate personnel across vulnerable communities, and intensify intelligence-led operations. Our citizens deserve protection, dignity, and peace, nothing less.”