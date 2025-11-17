Road Accidents May Claim 65,000 Lives By 2030 Without Investment In Safety — Chidoka

A former minister of aviation and former corps marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, Osita Chidoka, has called on the government to invest in safety and precaution measures on the roads to avoid accidents on the highways.

Chidoka made the call on Monday during an interview with Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Policeman, Five Others Dead As Trucks Collide On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

He said that if the government failed to invest in road safety, by 2030 at least 65,000 lives would have been lost to road crashes if care is not taken.

“No country loses 5,000 people from a particular incident and does nothing. But let me tell you the price of doing nothing, if we do nothing and this thing keeps growing at the current 10 per cent between 2024 and 2025, and FRSC remains without patrol vehicles and fueling to go about at least reducing speed on our highway, by 2030, we would have lost at least 65,000 Nigerians from road crashes.

“It could be me, it could be you, and could be anybody, and that is not good enough,” Chidoka said.

‘Vision Zero Possible’

The former minister further stated that it was possible to reduce fatalities and serious injuries in road crashes.

“Vision zero is possible, and I tell people that I’m passionate about road safety. Road safety is not the same as FRSC. FRSC is the Federal Road Safety Corps, but road safety is an issue that Nigerians should be interested in,” he noted.

“I am saying to Mr President, we don’t need any new legislation, we don’t need any new laws.

“All we need is for the Ministry of Works from the budget that is already assigned to the roads, whatever it’s possible this year, so that from next year, they can actually make more exclusive budgeting to say at least, let’s take five to seven or 10 corridors that are the high point and make them optimal and future proof them so they will be safe,” he added.