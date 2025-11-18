Heavy Security At PDP Headquarters As Rival Factions Hold Parallel Meetings

Heavy security has been deployed to the PDP national headquarters in Abuja as two rival factions, each claiming authentic leadership of the party, prepare to hold separate meetings at the same location.

Already, the Samuel Anyanwu–led NWC has arrived at the PDP national headquarters, with Anyanwu insisting he remains the party’s national secretary until his tenure expires in December and settling into his office despite the brewing leadership dispute.

When asked whether he invited the security operatives who had barricaded major sections outside the premises, Anyanwu confirmed that he did.

He explained that it is the PDP’s usual practice to call in security personnel whenever a meeting of such magnitude is scheduled, in order to maintain law and order.

He added that the security personnel were also on standby to deal with any “intruders,” a remark clearly directed at the Turaki-led exco, which had also announced plans to hold its own meeting at the Wadata Plaza headquarters.

Suspension Of Wike, Anyanwu, Others

The PDP faction led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State held a national convention in Ibadan where it elected a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), as its national chairman.

During the convention on November 15, the party expelled FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, from the party for anti-party activities.

Other chieftains expelled were Umar Bature, Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN; Mohammed Abdulrahman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Austine Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, George Turner, and Chief Dan Orbih.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, had moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State seconded the motion.

‘Jamboree Convention’

However, Samuel Anyanwu has described the recent convention of the party as a “jamboree,” insisting the event held in Ibadan, Oyo State, was illegal.

The PDP chieftain said, “16 states had not even done their congresses; the entire South-East has not done their congress,” suggesting that “all that happened yesterday [Saturday] was a jamboree.

“Even the ones done earlier have not been communicated to INEC,” Anyanwu said during the interview aired on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, with the absence of several states from the convention, the event, which ran from Saturday to early Sunday, cannot be said to be all-inclusive.

“When I heard somebody yesterday at the convention, when they were celebrating, having their jamboree, saying that we must obey the rules of the party, I laughed,” he said.