VIDEO: How Bandits Attacked Kwara Church, Abducted 35 Persons — Pastor

The pastor of the Kwara church attacked by bandits, Abiodun Bamidele, has narrated how the gunmen stormed the worship centre.

Pastor Bamidele, who spoke to journalist in the Eruku community of Ekiti Local Government Area, where the incident happened, said the attackers killed three persons and abducted about 35 others.

“There was an incident when the bandits came, and they kidnapped almost 30 to 35 members of the church,” the clergyman, who pastors the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, said.

“We were doing a Thanksgiving service for the 18 people that were kidnapped here three weeks ago, and all of them were rescued. That is why we are doing the service to thank God for the rescue of the people,” the preacher explained.

Watch his full interview below: