Chelsea Sink Burnley To Close Gap On Leaders Arsenal

Chelsea stepped up their Premier League title challenge with a gritty 2-0 win against struggling Burnley on Saturday.

Pedro Neto put the Blues ahead just before the interval at Turf Moor and Enzo Fernandez netted in the closing stages.

Enzo Maresca’s side climb to second place and sit three points behind leaders Arsenal, who host Tottenham on Sunday.

The Blues have won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, making it a memorable 50th Premier League game in charge for Maresca.

It was the ideal warm-up for Chelsea ahead of a crucial week featuring home games against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday and Arsenal in the Premier League on November 30.

The west Londoners would drop back down to third place if Manchester City avoid defeat against Newcastle later on Saturday, but regardless of that result, their hard-fought victory in freezing Lancashire added to their title momentum.

Fourth-bottom Burnley have now lost five of their last seven league matches.

Chelsea were without Cole Palmer after the England forward extended his prolonged injury absence by fracturing his toe after stubbing it into a door.

Palmer had been set to resume training this week after two months out with a groin problem.

Adding to Maresca’s issues, fatigued Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo was left on the bench after arriving back from international duty on Thursday.

Maresca had complained about Chelsea being given the early Saturday kick-off again.

His mood wasn’t improved in the fifth minute when Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez accidently booted the ball into Fernandez’s head, a miscue that left the Argentine midfielder needing a brief concussion check.

Fernandez was able to play on and despite that painful interlude, Chelsea eventually took control.

Clinical Fernandez

Neto’s effort from the edge of the area deflected wide before Jamie Gittens lashed over from a tight angle.

Kyle Walker bailed out Burnley on his 400th Premier League appearance with a last-ditch block to stop Gittens tapping in Neto’s cross.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah was fortunate not to concede a farcical penalty when the defender used his hand to stop Sanchez’s pass inside his own area before returning the ball to the ‘keeper.

Sanchez appeared not to have restarted play, instead letting Chalobah take the goal-kick so Burnley’s hopes of a penalty were dashed.

Maresca’s men made the most of that let-off to take the lead with a well-crafted goal in the 37th minute.

Marc Cucurella showed a deft touch to control a high ball into the Burnley area before passing back to Gittens.

Lofting a pin-point cross to the far post, Gittens picked out Neto and he delivered with a superb diving header into the far corner.

Neto’s fourth goal this season was almost followed by another for Chelsea as Liam Delap’s drive forced a save from Martin Dubravka.

Gittens’ deflected strike flashed just wide early in the second half.

Neto, picked out by Fernandez’s pass, was inches away from doubling Chelsea’s lead as his fierce blast cannoned into the near post.

Unmarked inside the Chelsea area, Zian Flemming wasted Burnley’s best opportunity to snatch an equaliser with a wild shot that cleared the bar.

But Fernandez put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute, capping a flowing move with a clinical close-range finish from Marc Guiu’s pass.

AFP