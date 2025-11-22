Students Abduction: Taraba Govt Suspends Boarding School Operations Across State

Following the insecurity challenges in the country, the Taraba State government has directed that all boarding school students in both private and public secondary schools be deboarded, and schools revert to day coaching with immediate effect.

The development comes following spates of reported abductions by gunmen across the country.

“It has been observed that the boarding students, either in public or private secondary schools, are the target of the bandits, with reference to the recent abduction of students in Kebbi and Niger States.

“In view of the unhealthy situation in the Country, His Excellency, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has directed the deboarding (i.e, all Schools should operate as day schools for the moment) in both Private/Public Secondary Schools in the State with immediate effect.

“ In the light of the above, I am directed to inform all Principals and Proprietors of Secondary Schools to deboard all students without further delay”, a copy of the letter by the state’s Education Commissioner, Dr. Augustina Godwin, said.

READ ALSO: Plateau Shuts Basic Schools Over ‘Potential Threats’

The letter dated Friday, November 21, 2025, was copied to all principals and proprietors of public and private secondary schools across the state.

The Executive Secretary, Taraba State Post Primary Schools Management Board, the Chairman of Association of Private School Owners Of Nigeria (APSON), and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) were also put in copy.

On Friday, the Plateau State Government also shut basic schools over what it described as “potential threats,” saying the move was with immediate effect.

This directive was contained in a statement by the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB).

“The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) has directed the immediate closure of schools across the state as follows:

“Government Junior Model Secondary Schools (GJMSSs) will close effective Saturday, 22 November 2025. Primary and Day Schools will close effective Monday, 24 November 2025,” the statement signed by Richard Jonah, on behalf of PSUBEB management, read in part.