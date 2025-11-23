Federal High Court Debunks Report Of Attack On Justice Omotosho

The Federal High Court (FHC) has dismissed as fake news a report claiming that Justice James Omotosho survived an assassination attempt following the life sentence he imposed on Nnamdi Kanu.

The court said a blogger posted on Facebook that Justice Omotosho narrowly escaped an attack early Saturday morning, just days after supposedly sentencing Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment.

In response, the Chief Registrar of the FHC, Sulaiman Hassan, stated in a press release on Sunday morning that the report was untrue.

The statement, titled “Rebuttal to False Publication by ‘Celebrity Blogger’ on the Alleged Assassination Attempt on Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court,” addressed the claim directly.

It reads, “The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to a publication by CELEBRITY BLOGGER, alleging that the Honourable Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, survived an assassination attempt following the life sentence imposed on Nnamdi Kanu.

“We hereby firmly and unequivocally declare that the said report is completely false and unfounded. The public is advised to treat this publication as fake news and refrain from further dissemination to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“Given the gravity of the report, which has the potential to cause panic and undermine confidence in the judicial system—possibly intended as a form of intimidation—we call on the relevant security agencies and regulatory authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The goal is to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this false report and prosecute them in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly those relating to cybercrime, defamation, and public misinformation.”