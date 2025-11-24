Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, Monday November 24, 2025

Pressure on the naira continued in the unofficial foreign exchange market, with exchange rate for Monday, November 24, 2025, weaker than the official rate recorded on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Black Market Rates:

Buying Rate (Dealers Buy from Public): ₦1,450 to ₦1,460 per $1

Selling Rate (Dealers Sell to Public): ₦1,470 to ₦1,480 per $1

These rates are subject to slight fluctuation depending on the location (e.g., Lagos, Abuja, Kano) and the volume of currency being exchanged.

On the other hand, data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) for the previous working day showed the official Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) Window rate closing around ₦1,452.68 per $1 (as of November 23, 2025, UTC close).

The notable gap between the official and parallel rates, while relatively narrow compared to historic lows, indicates that foreign currency demand in the retail and informal sectors is still being predominantly served by the black market.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange market exhibited mixed signals this past week, marked by persistent demand pressure that weakened the naira across the official and parallel windows, despite a consistent and modest increase in external reserves, which stood at $44.19bn as of Thursday.

Despite the exchange rate volatility, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria indicated that the reserves moved from $43.64bn on 14 November to $44.19bn as of Thursday, a 1.26 per cent increase in days.

Currency traders are closely watching the CBN’s next policy decisions, especially concerning liquidity injections and interest rate adjustments.