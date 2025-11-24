Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have apprehended a suspected kidnapper.

The suspect, whom the army identified as Abubakar Bawa, was said to have been arrested while attempting to flee from the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Taraba, Intensify Search For Victims

The arrest forms part of the ongoing Operation Zafin Wuta, a clearance mission aimed at flushing out criminal elements terrorising communities in southern Taraba, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad.

The suspect was believed to be a close associate of one Umar Musa, alleged to be another kidnapping mastermind arrested by 6 Brigade troops on 22 November 2025.

The army explained that preliminary investigations established strong links between the two suspects and a wider criminal syndicate responsible for multiple kidnappings, violent attacks, and coordinated criminal activities across the region.

Reacting to the development, the Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and operational precision.

According to him, the arrest of Bawa “is a clear indication that Operation Zafin Wuta is achieving its intended objective of dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring security to affected communities.”

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining aggressive clearance operations, stressing that “no criminal element will be allowed to escape justice as long as these operations continue at the current momentum.”

”This latest success reinforces the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid southern Taraba of all criminal threats and restore lasting peace to the area. Troops under 6 Brigade remain fully vigilant as investigations into the suspect’s network intensify,” the statement partly read.

The army, however, urged residents to remain alert and provide credible information that would assist security agencies in their ongoing efforts.

It stated that the suspect was in custody and undergoing further interrogation.