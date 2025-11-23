Troops Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Taraba, Intensify Search For Victims

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a wanted kidnapping suspect in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The arrest is part of successful operations recorded under the newly launched OPERATION ZAFIN WUTA.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops apprehended one Umar Musa Geyi at Jandei-Kulamu in Wukari LGA.

The suspect, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies, is believed to be a key member of a kidnapping syndicate that has terrorised several communities within the area.

A statement by the Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is linked to the kidnapping of Alhaji Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala general area, who was abducted on November 13, 2025, and remains in captivity.

The suspect was arrested after troops intercepted him during a phone conversation in which he confirmed the victim was still being held and demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for his release.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further interrogation to determine the exact location of the victim and facilitate his safe rescue.

While commending the troops for their proactive action, the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed that the Brigade remains fully committed to dismantling criminal networks, rescuing victims, and restoring peace and security across Taraba State.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information.