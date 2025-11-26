Abducted Niger Schoolchildren, Teachers Will Soon Reunite With Families — Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the abducted pupils and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State will soon be reunited with their families.

Yilwatda gave the assurance when he led members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on a solidarity visit to the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) today.

He said the party stands firmly with the affected families, the Christian community, and the government and people of Niger State in this difficult period.

“We are here to express our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate kidnapping incident that happened in the state.

“Our hearts are with you, our prayers are with you, and these children will be reunited with their parents as soon as possible,” the APC chairman said on Wednesday.

He added that despite the distress, there was hope, noting that national prayers were ongoing for the safe recovery of the victims.

“Wherever they are, God will give them strength. As we wait upon the Lord, God will rescue them and bring them back safely because the whole country is praying,” he said.

Earlier, Yilwatda visited Governor Umaru Bago at the Government House, Minna, where he received updates on government and security agencies’ efforts to secure the release of the abductees.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for the steps taken so far, noting that several security interventions are already yielding positive results.

He prayed that the efforts would soon lead to the safe recovery of the schoolchildren and their teachers.

He, however, expressed concern over the rising cases of kidnapping across the country, describing the frequency of attacks as worrisome and calling for intensified collaborative action.

In his remarks, the CAN Chairman in Niger State, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, represented by his Vice Chairman, Rev. Ezekiel Ibrahim, appreciated the APC leadership for the visit and reassurance.

He said the Christian community had continued to intensify prayers for the safe return of the victims.

Over 300 students and teachers were abducted when terrorists invaded the school in the Agwarra local government area of Niger State.

But CAN said that 50 of the children managed to escape from their captors.