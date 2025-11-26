Police Arrest, Repatriate Turkish National Convicted Of Fraud

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested and repatriated a 61-year-old Turkish national, Acar Huseyin, who fled his country after being convicted of fraud earlier this year.

Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying Huseyin, who was convicted for fraud by the Istanbul Anadolu high criminal court earlier this year, fled Turkey shortly after judgement in an attempt to evade serving a sentence of 14 years, eight months, and 10 days.

Hundeyin said the fugitive travelled through the Middle East into Nigeria.

“In July 2025, INTERPOL NCB Ankara published a Red Notice, requesting member countries to locate and arrest the fugitive. Acting on this request, INTERPOL NCB Abuja initiated discreet intelligence-led operations which led to his arrest in Abuja,” the statement reads.

The Force spokesman said the fugitive has been repatriated to Istanbul to commence his sentence following the completion of the necessary documentation and in collaboration with relevant international partners.

He added that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the INTERPOL unit for what he described as a professional operation, stressing that Nigeria would not be a haven for fugitives or escaped convicts.

Egbetokun stated that the Force remains committed to fulfilling its international obligations, deepening police-to-police cooperation and supporting global efforts against transnational crime.