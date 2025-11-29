Abia To Pardon Minor Offenders, Ramps Up Security Ahead Of Yuletide

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, says his administration is intensifying security measures ahead of the Yuletide season, while initiating processes to identify minor offenders in correctional centres for possible pardon.

Speaking during the November edition of his monthly media interaction in Umuahia, the governor appealed to residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious throughout the festive period.

Governor Otti disclosed that the government continues to hold regular consultations with security agencies, including the police, army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to strengthen intelligence gathering and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

According to him, “As a government, we are doing all necessary to ensure a secure environment. We consult regularly with service commanders — police, army, NSCDC, and others. Intelligence is key. Give information, take charge of your own security, and don’t fear.”

The governor also revealed that his administration is working closely with the Nigerian Correctional Service to review the status of inmates across facilities in the state.

He said he had recently met with the Zonal Commandant of the Service and inspected ongoing support projects, including the construction of perimeter fencing and a one-storey holding centre aimed at reducing congestion.

Otti explained that although the Correctional Service is a federal agency, the welfare of inmates—who are largely Abia citizens—remains a priority for his government.

He noted that previous attempts to grant a pardon under the prerogative of mercy were unsuccessful, as no minor offenders were identified at the time.

The governor has now directed the Service to conduct a fresh review to determine if any inmates qualify for consideration as part of his end-of-year interventions.

According to him, “In the last two years, I made attempts to grant pardon to minor offenders using the prerogative of mercy, but we couldn’t find any. All the 1,900-plus inmates had serious offences. I have asked the Zonal Commandant to look into it again to see if there are people who can be considered as we mark the end of the year.”