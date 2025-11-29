EFCC Invites Malami For Questioning

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said he has been summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malami revealed this in a statement he personally signed and shared on X on Friday.

He reaffirmed his readiness to honour the invitation.

“This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC. As a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation,” Malami wrote.

He noted that the ideals of openness and responsible governance have guided his conduct over the years. “I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service, the principles that I both advocate and champion.”

Malami explained that he had already informed his family and friends of the development, noting that the EFCC had asked him to clarify certain issues, and he was prepared to do so.

“I am informing my family and friends that EFCC has invited me to clarify on some issues, and as a citizen of law and order and patriot, I am willing to honor this invitation without any hesitation,” he declared.

He also emphasised that honesty and integrity had always shaped his approach to leadership during his years in government.

“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity and honesty in leadership, these are principles I’ve long supported and uphold, over the years I’ve spent in public service,” he said.

Malami added that he would keep Nigerians informed as events unfold, saying transparency remains important in matters of public interest.

“On this note, I am informing Nigerians of any development that will follow, so that everyone will be aware,” he added.

The EFCC had yet to release details on the full scope of its inquiry as of the time this report was filed.

In an update on Saturday, however, the former minister said he had honoured the invitation and had been allowed to go home.

He added that a new date for further engagement had been fixed.

“In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by efcc, I give glory to Allah for his divine intervention.

“The engagement was successful and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold.”