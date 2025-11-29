Kano: Three Die In Separate Fire Explosions

Three people have been confirmed dead and several shops destroyed in two separate fire incidents that occurred in Kano State on Friday, 28 November 2025.

According to the Kano State Fire Service, the first tragedy happened at about 1:30 p.m. when a petrol tanker fell and burst into flames at the Kura Market Junction along Zaria Road in Kura Local Government Area.

Public Relations Officer of the agency, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, said the service received a distress call from a retired Civil Defence officer, Danlami Muhammad, reporting the fallen tanker.

“Our men from the headquarters immediately mobilized to the scene,” Abdullahi said. “On arrival, they found a petrol tanker with registration number NGZ 250 XA, carrying about 30,000 litres of petroleum products, which had fallen and caught fire. During the incident, the truck hit a cyclist who was walking on the road.”

He added that four people were affected, three of whom were found unconscious and later confirmed dead, while the cyclist escaped with minor injuries.

The victims were handed over to ASP Ahmad Lawan of the Kura Police Division, after a joint rescue operation involving the Fire Service, the Police, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Two fire trucks—one from the headquarters and another from the Kura Fire Station—responded to the emergency. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The second incident, Abdullahi stated, occurred at about 2:45 p.m. when the central control room received a call from a Fire Service staff member, Fire Assistant III Ahmad Gwangwazo, reporting a fire outbreak at Hamisu Plaza on Maiduguri Road in Taruni Local Government Area.

“On arrival, our men discovered a two-storey building of about 200 by 200 feet, used as a business premises, engulfed in flames from the upper floor,” he explained. “The fire affected three shops, while two others were saved. Our men were able to prevent the fire from spreading further, thereby saving all the remaining shops on the first floor and the entire ground floor.”

A fire truck attached to the ongoing Trade Fair was deployed to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is also being investigated.

The Director of the agency, Alhaji Sani Anas, appealed to residents to exercise caution, especially during the harmattan season.

“He is urging the general public to handle fire with care to avoid disasters during this period,” Abdullahi added. “He further urged motorists to drive calmly and obey traffic rules to prevent accidents that may result in loss of lives or property.”

The Fire Service assured the public of its continued commitment to emergency response across the state.