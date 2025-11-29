Veteran Actor Lere Paimo Is Alive — ANTP

The Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) has dismissed rumours circulating about the death of renowned Yoruba actor and cultural figure, Olalere OsunPaimo.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the group’s National Public Relations Officer, Adejonwo Oluwafemi, ANTP affirmed that the actor widely known as Baba Eda Onile Ola is alive and in good health.

The statement read, “We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are false.

“We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola’s wife that he is alive and in good health.

“Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals.”

READ ALSO: Rare Faberge Egg Set To Smash Sales Record At London Auction

ANTP urged the public to verify information before sharing unconfirmed reports, warning against the spread of misinformation.

“We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation,” the statement said.