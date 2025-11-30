Troops Kill Four Militia, Recover Weapons In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have neutralised four armed militia members and recovered weapons during a rapid and coordinated response to renewed communal violence in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation followed credible intelligence indicating a resurgence of long-standing land disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

The dispute escalated into armed clashes, resulting in the destruction of property, including the burning of houses. In response, 6 Brigade immediately deployed forces to restore order and prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, spokesman of the 6 Brigade, lieutenant Umar Mohammed, Nigeria Army public relations officer says upon reaching the area, the troops came under fire from armed assailants emerging from the Fadama axis. A brief but fierce exchange ensued, during which the soldiers neutralised four of the attackers.

Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of three dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, twenty-five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles.

In a development that underscores the complexity of the conflict, one personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) found operating alongside the armed militia was arrested.

He is currently undergoing further investigation and profiling to determine his level of involvement.

Commenting on the operation, the Commander, 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their prompt response, bravery, and adherence to professional rules of engagement. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s determination to rid Taraba State of criminal elements and maintain operational momentum across all areas of responsibility.

Brigadier General Uwa assured the people of Karim Lamido and Taraba State at large of the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability.

He urged communities to embrace peaceful coexistence and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information.

The Nigerian Army called on residents to remain calm and law-abiding as stability is gradually being restored.

Members of the public were also encouraged to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation as ongoing operations continue under Operation Peace Shield, Operation Lafiya Nakowa, and Operation Zafin Wuta.