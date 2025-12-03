Bill Seeking Death Penalty For Kidnappers, Hostage-Takers Scales Second Reading At Senate

The bill seeking to amend the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act to classify kidnapping, hostage-taking, and related offenses as acts of terrorism has scaled second reading at the Senate.

Sponsored by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the proposed legislation prescribes the death penalty without the option of a fine or alternative sentence for offenders.

According to him, the bill aligns with the upper chamber’s recent commitment to work with the Federal Government to provide lasting solutions to the nation’s security challenges.

He recalled that three weeks ago, during an executive session, the Senate resolved to introduce a robust legal framework specifically targeting the growing menace of kidnapping across the country.

Presenting the bill, the Senate Leader described kidnapping as one of the most pervasive and highly commercialized forms of violence perpetrated by criminal groups, noting that it has instilled widespread fear in communities and disrupted education, particularly for children.

The proposed amendment seeks to formally designate kidnapping and hostage-taking as acts of terrorism under Nigerian law.

Lawmakers say the introduction of the death penalty is intended to serve as a strong deterrent to perpetrators.

Lawmakers also noted that during the bill’s public hearing, appropriate sanctions should be considered for any financial institution found to be facilitating transactions linked to kidnappers, while some others further advocated for an end to the practice of granting amnesty to identified terrorists.

The bill has been referred to joint committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Interior, and National Intelligence to report back in two weeks.