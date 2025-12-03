NEC Approves ₦100bn For Renovation Of Security Agencies’ Training Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the sum of ₦100 billion, subject to a final ratification by President Bola Tinubu, for rehabilitation of training institutions for police and other security agencies in across Nigeria

This followed recommendations by the adhoc committee earlier constituted to assess the state of police and security agencies’ training institution nationwide.

At its 154th meeting held virtually on Wednesday and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, NEC also approved the sum of ₦2.6 billion for consultancy services for the project.

President Tinubu had at the 152nd meeting of NEC in October, proposed the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

Chairman of the adhoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, had in his presentation to Council, underscored the urgency and significance of the condition of the training facilities, saying most of the training institutions are in dire condition.

Following the presentation by the Governor, the Chairman of NEC, Vice President Shettima reaffirmed the commitment of government to addressing the situation.

Shettima also charged governors of the 36 states of the federation to ensure that economic reforms by the state governments translate into clear, measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Noting that governance is meaningful only when citizens can feel its impact, the Vice President particularly urged all tiers of government to focus on execution rather than rhetoric.

He said the era of policy without results must give way to governance defined by tangible outcomes in communities across the country.

“Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it.

“Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation,” the VP said.