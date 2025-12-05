Pregnant Woman Dies In Katsina After Health Worker Allegedly Refuses to Accept Bank Transfer

A pregnant woman, identified as Aisha Najamu, has died at the Turai Umaru Musa Yar’adua Maternity and Children Hospital in Katsina State after a health worker allegedly refused to accept a bank transfer for the payment of oxygen service, insisting on cash only.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday after the victim arrived at the hospital in a critical condition in need of urgent oxygen support.

Speaking to Channels Television on Friday, an eyewitness said the cashier on duty reportedly declined to either issue a receipt or process payment because the deceased did not have cash in hand, in line with the hospital’s internal rule prohibiting transfers.

A man who attempted to intervene reportedly pleaded with the cashier to accept a transfer so the woman could be treated, but the cashier maintained that the hospital policy strictly forbade bank transfers and that staff must abide by the directive.

The witness explained that he, out of sympathy, offered to pay an additional fee and later presented a $100 note to cover the cost, but the cashier still refused.

He, however, described the scene as “deeply distressing,” stating that the woman cried for help until she died around 11:30 p.m.

Although the management of Turai Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hospital, when contacted, said they were yet to receive a formal complaint from the public on the issue, except through a human-rights organisation, IHRAAC.

The hospital representative, Cashier Aminu Kofar-Bai, regrettably expressed condolences and assured that the management would visit the family and investigate any staff member found negligent.

However, hospital officials defended their payment policy, stating that the Katsina State Government’s TSA guidelines prohibit accepting transfers into personal accounts.

They added that the hospital does not have POS machines and relies solely on cash payments.

They also lamented a shortage of medical oxygen, which they said they often purchase from Daura LGA.

Head of Pharmacy, Usman Salisu Wada, admitted that oxygen supply is limited but said the staff member “may have over-adhered” to policy out of fear of being accused of misconduct.

Wada explained that in some cases where the hospital helps distressed patients, many later fail to settle their bills.

Channels Television gathered that there were several instances of poor handling of patients, inadequate emergency response, negligence of duty, and over-adherence to internal policies by most health workers in the state-owned healthcare centres, which in turn discourages many patients from patronising them.