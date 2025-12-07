FG, Northern Leaders Doing Their Best To Tackle Insecurity – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday said both the Federal Government and northern leaders are doing everything possible to tackle insecurity in the region.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, amid the abductions and other security threats that have plagued the north.

“The Northern leaders are doing their best, the Federal Government is doing their best, and now we are saying we can even do more than what we have been doing,” he said while lamenting the spate of attacks by non-state actors.

The governor applauded the Federal Government and security agencies for securing the release of 100 abducted pupils of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Niger State.

He described the development as “cheering news” and praised the coordinated efforts that led to the breakthrough.

The governor stated that anyone who claims leaders do not care or are not doing enough to end insecurity is being mischievous.

“This also shall come to pass, because it was mostly, if you look at it, mostly in the North East, you know, where Boko Haram was doing this, was doing that.

“Sometimes, they will just kidnap children to use them as shields against attacks and things like that. So now it has moved to the North West and to the North Central.

“Sometimes I get calls in the morning to say that everything was okay yesterday from the security agencies, or something happened last night. We are doing this and we got them released.