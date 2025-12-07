Macron Vows France’s Support For Nigeria Against Terrorism

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Nigeria as the country faces escalating security challenges, particularly the persistent terrorist threat in its northern regions.

Disclosing that he spoke with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, Macron pledged to deepen cooperation with Nigerian authorities and enhance support for communities impacted by violence, stressing that global partners must also step up their engagement.

“No one can remain a bystander,” he said in a post on X on Sunday, underscoring the urgent need for collective action to address the crisis.

“I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT. I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.

“At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations. We call on all our partners to step up their engagement. No one can remain a spectator,” the statement said.

Amid rising attacks and mass abductions, President Tinubu, on November 26, declared a nationwide security emergency.

Tinubu also ordered additional recruitment into the Nigerian Armed Forces and the police force.

In recent weeks, growing insecurity across the country has sparked widespread concern and anxiety.

Recent weeks have seen violent incidents across the country, including killings in Kebbi and Kwara states, as well as the abduction of more than 300 students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi, and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

Although some of the kidnapped students have been released or managed to escape, many remain in the hands of their captors.