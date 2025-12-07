Security Operatives Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims In Kaduna Forest

Security operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Military have rescued seven abducted persons in Kaduna State.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said operatives dislodged a criminal camp in a high-risk, cross-border security raid in the Ushafa area, Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

She said the Command received a distress report on December 5, indicating that armed men had invaded a community in Ushafa and abducted several residents. In a swift reaction, a combined team comprising operatives of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Nigerian Army, and the Department of State Services (DSS) mobilised to the area on 6th December 2025 to begin a coordinated search operation.

“Following a distress call received by the Police on December 5, 2025, reporting that heavily armed kidnappers had invaded a community in Ushafa, Abuja, and whisked away several residents under the cover of darkness, a joint security task force made up of operatives from the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) swung into action on December 6, launching a coordinated manhunt for the abductors,” the statement read.

“Guided by credible intelligence, the security team traced the suspects’ movements through the outskirts of the Mpape community and onward into settlements linking the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“On sighting the advancing operatives, the kidnappers opened fire in a desperate attempt to escape, leading to a fierce gun battle. The security forces responded with overwhelming firepower, forcing the criminals to abandon one of the kidnapped victims during their retreat.”

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said, “displaying uncommon courage and endurance, the joint security team continued the chase for more than seven gruelling hours across treacherous mountains and dense forest paths, determined to dismantle the criminal network completely.

“The pursuit eventually led the operatives to the kidnappers’ main hideout deep inside Kweri Forest in Kaduna State, where another heavy exchange of gunfire took place, breaking the gang’s resistance and forcing them to flee in disarray.

“A thorough sweep of the forest camp resulted in the rescue of six additional victims, bringing the total number of freed captives to seven.

“The victims were immediately evacuated to a hospital, where they are presently receiving medical attention and are reported to be in stable condition.”

On his part, the FCT Police Commissioner, Miller Dantawaye, applauded the bravery, discipline and professionalism of the operatives and ordered the immediate reinforcement of security along identified flashpoints to prevent further criminal incursions into the capital city.