Amnesty International Condemns Anambra Church Attack, Blames Security Lapses

Amnesty International has condemned the deadly attack on St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Lilu, Anambra State.

The organisation issued a statement on Monday, describing the incident as a gruesome assault by armed men.

Gunmen attacked the church early on Sunday, killing a man and abducting the Reverend’s wife.

Her body was later found murdered and partially unclothed.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the gruesome attack by gunmen on St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Lilu community, Ihiala LGA, Anambra state, in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December 2025.

“The authorities must impartially and transparently investigate the attack and ensure that suspects are brought to justice,” Amnesty said.

The group also urged authorities to examine the lapses that allowed the attack.

It noted that the Agunechemba Security base is located within the church.

“The authorities must also investigate security lapses that enabled the attack, as the operational base for Agunechemba Security personnel deployed by the Anambra state government to Lilu is located in the church,” the organisation said.

Amnesty International stated that the killing reflects the government’s continued failure to protect citizens.

It added that thousands of Nigerians have suffered similar attacks in the past decade.

“This shocking incident underscores the authorities’ persistent failure to protect people from attacks by armed groups that have killed and abducted thousands of Nigerians over the past decade.

“Whatever security measures that have been implemented by the government of President Bola Tinubu are clearly ineffective,” it added.

The group stated that armed groups have taken control of several communities since 2023.

Police Confirm Attack, Investigation

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the attack in a separate statement released on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said the church building was partly burnt during the assault, and other properties within the premises were also destroyed.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu condemned the incident strongly and described the attack as “heinous” and a “threat to worshippers.”

“No community should be subjected to such brutality. The command will not allow criminals to instil fear or destabilise the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain,” the commissioner said.

The police expressed sympathy to the victims’ families and the Lilu community. They assured residents that officers are working to find the attackers.

The Command said it has increased intelligence operations across the area and that security teams have been deployed and surveillance strengthened.

Residents were urged to remain calm and support the investigation.