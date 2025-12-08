One Killed, Others Injured As Armed Criminals Attack Church In Anambra

One person has been killed, and several others sustained serious injuries following an attack on a church in Lili, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State by armed criminals on Sunday.

The incident was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to Ikenga, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, condemned the attack, which occurred on Sunday morning. The church building was partially burned, and other properties within the premises were also destroyed.

The Commissioner described the act as “heinous and abominable,” stressing that it targeted innocent worshippers and represents a serious affront to community values, including peace, the sanctity of life, and freedom of worship.

The Police Command extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the entire Lili community, assuring the public that officers would relentlessly pursue the perpetrators.

“No community should be subjected to such brutality,” CP Orutugu said. “The command will not allow criminals to instill fear or destabilize the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain.”

The statement added that the Command has intensified intelligence-driven operations, deployed the Joint Security Team, and strengthened surveillance across the area. Officers are following every lead, and no resources will be spared to ensure those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.

The Police also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the Joint Security Team by providing any information that could assist ongoing investigations.

The Command reiterated its steadfast commitment to protecting lives and property across Ihiala and the entire state.

In the same Anambra State, four people were fatally injured in a cult-related attack at Afor Nawfia Market along the Onitsha–Awka Old Road on Sunday evening.

According to the Command, the assailants, reportedly traveling in a black Lexus Jeep, opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.

The identities of the attackers and the vehicle’s registration number are yet to be confirmed.

Police said the attack came despite proactive measures taken days earlier. Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, had arrested two suspects on credible intelligence of a planned gang clash, seizing a firearm in the process.

The suspects have been cooperating with the police to prevent further cult-related violence in Awka and surrounding areas, according to the police.

“Although the hoodlums escaped before police arrival, preliminary information obtained at the scene has provided useful leads,” said the Anambra State Police Command. Authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to eradicating cultism and violent crime in the state, promising updates as the investigation continues.