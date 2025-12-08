Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate Today, December 8, 2025

Naira stabilised against the US Dollar across the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market on Monday.

The exchange rate for the US Dollar to Naira in the official market was recorded at ₦1449.84 per dollar.

In the parallel or black market, the Naira maintained its premium over the official rate against the Dollar.

Traders hinted the Naira was trading around ₦1,480 to ₦1,490 to the dollar in major urban centers like Lagos and Abuja.

READ ALSO: Renaissance Inaugurates Flare Reduction Project, Increases Gas Output

The development reflects a continuation of the figures seen towards the end of the last week, suggesting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent monetary and liquidity management interventions may be holding the market steady.