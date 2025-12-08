Yusuf Dantalle Re-Elected As IPAC Chairman

Yusuf Dantalle has been reelected as the National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), at an election held at its national headquarters in Abuja.

The return of National Chairman of Allied People’s Movement (APM) as the IPAC boss followed a unanimous vote after the only opposition to his return stepped down.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dan Iwanyanwu.

He said that Dantalle emerged victorious and will now pilot the affairs of the body for another two years.

Similarly, the Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zainab Ibrahim, also emerged as the deputy national chairperson, while Maxwell Mgbudem emerged as the national secretary.

Maryam Garba was elected as deputy national secretary, and Dipo Olayokun emerged as national treasurer.

Chinyere Kalu emerged as the new national organising secretary, and Umar Mohammed was elected as national financial secretary while Wole Martins and Obed Agu emerged as national publicity secretary and national legal adviser respectively.