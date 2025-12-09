Tuesday News Recap: Fubara Joins APC, Troops Deployment, Airfare Hike +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Fubara Dumps PDP

Rivers Governor Joins APC After Months-Long Speculation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), announcing his decision at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt. His defection follows weeks of speculation and comes just days after the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 17 other lawmakers abandoned the PDP for the APC.

Fubara explained that his move was motivated by loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, whom he credited with ensuring his political survival. The defection marks a historic shift, as Rivers State will now be governed by the APC for the first time. It also leaves the PDP without a governor in the South-South region, following earlier defections in Delta and Akwa Ibom.

Analysts note that the PDP’s decline in Rivers politics began when former governor Nyesom Wike openly supported Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. Fubara’s move consolidates APC’s dominance in the oil-rich region and underscores the weakening grip of the PDP nationwide.

Failed Benin Coup

Senate Backs Tinubu’s Military Deployment After Failed Coup

Nigeria’s Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to deploy troops to the Benin Republic after an attempted coup against President Patrice Talon. Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the decision as vital for regional stability, stressing that unrest in neighbouring states poses a threat to Nigeria and the wider West African region.

The deployment aligns with ECOWAS commitments, with Nigeria joining Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana in contributing to a standby force. The attempted coup unfolded when soldiers calling themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” announced Talon’s removal on national television.

However, Benin’s regular army quickly regained control, declaring the country secure. ECOWAS responded by ordering the immediate deployment of its standby force to preserve constitutional order. Nigeria’s intervention highlights its leadership role in regional security and its historical responsibility to support Benin under the ECOWAS framework.

Sahel Aircraft Row

Alliance Of Sahel States, Nigeria Disagree Over Alleged Airspace Violation

Meanwhile, tensions flared in West Africa after a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft made an emergency landing in Burkina Faso. The Alliance of Sahel States — comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso — condemned the landing as an “unfriendly act,” claiming the aircraft had violated their airspace without permission. The alliance threatened to neutralise any future violations, placing their air forces on maximum alert.

But Nigeria clarified that the landing was precautionary, prompted by a technical concern during a ferry mission to Portugal. Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame also confirmed that the crew was safe and treated cordially by Burkinabe authorities. The incident highlights strained relations between the Sahel bloc, which recently withdrew from ECOWAS and aligned more closely with Russia, and neighbouring states still committed to regional cooperation.

Adeleke Joins New Party

Osun Governor Announces Defection To Accord Party

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has confirmed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party, declaring it his new platform to seek re‑election in August 2026. Adeleke revealed that he formally joined Accord on 6 November, weeks before announcing his PDP resignation on 2 December, citing internal leadership crises within the opposition party.

His decision, shared via his verified X account, followed consultations with stakeholders and opinion leaders, and marks a significant political realignment in Osun ahead of next year’s polls. Explaining his choice, Adeleke said Accord’s philosophy of welfarism aligns with his focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

He pledged to continue delivering “good governance and democratic dividends” under the new banner, welcoming Accord’s national leadership into Osun and calling for unity as elections approach. The governor emphasised that his second‑term bid will centre on inclusive leadership and sustaining progress in the state, positioning Accord as a credible alternative to the PDP and APC in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Domestic Airfare Crisis

Senate Summons Aviation Minister Over Rising Domestic Flight Ticket Prices

Nigeria’s Senate has summoned Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and airline operators over soaring domestic airfares. Lawmakers expressed alarm that a one-way ticket from Abuja to Lagos now costs between ₦400,000 and ₦600,000, an increase of up to 400 percent. Senator Buhari Abdulfatai warned that the hikes threaten mobility and could trigger nationwide disruption, particularly during the festive season.

Other senators echoed the concerns, condemning the fare increases as unacceptable and questioning why Nigeria still lacks a national carrier. While some lawmakers cited rising operational costs as justification, the majority insisted that airline operators must be held accountable. The Senate has directed Keyamo and industry stakeholders to appear before committees this week to explain the hikes and propose urgent measures to stabilise prices.

₦185bn Debt Settlement

FG Approves ₦185bn Gas Debt Repayment

President Bola Tinubu has authorised the settlement of ₦185 billion in debts owed to natural gas producers, a decisive intervention aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s gas sector and stabilising power generation. The debts, accumulated over years, had strained producers’ cash flow, discouraged investment, and reduced gas supply for electricity generation, worsening Nigeria’s power shortages.

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the payment would restore investor confidence and revive upstream activity. The settlement, approved by the National Economic Council, aligns with the Decade of Gas initiative, which aims to unlock 12 billion cubic feet per day of supply by 2030. Improved gas output is expected to boost power generation, ease electricity shortages, and stimulate economic growth by supporting industrialisation and job creation.

