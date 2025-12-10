Petrol Consumption Dropped To 52.9 Million Litres Daily In November — NMDPRA

Data sourced from the latest Fact Sheet released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has revealed that daily petrol consumption in Nigeria dropped to an average of 52.9 million litres per day in November 2025.

The November figure marked a decline from the 56.74 million litres per day recorded in October 2025.

Of the total petrol consumed in November, 19.5 million litres per day were supplied by local refineries, higher than the 17.08 million litres per day recorded in October.

A major driver of this increase is the Dangote Refinery, supplying an average of 23.52 million litres per day, up from 18.03 million litres daily in the previous month.

The Fact Sheet showed that imports accounted for 52.1 million litres per day of total consumption—an increase from 27.6 million litres per day in October.

The NMDPRA described Dangote’s current output as a significant milestone in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel.

In contrast, the NNPC-operated Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries recorded zero petrol output during the period.

All three facilities remained in various states of rehabilitation or shutdown.

According to the regulator, the surge in imports was triggered by low supply levels in September and October 2025, which fell short of national demand, the need to shore up national stock ahead of end-of-year peak consumption, NNPC’s importation efforts to rebuild inventory and ensure supply security, and delayed offloading of 12 vessels initially scheduled for October but discharged in November.

October 2025 recorded the highest consumption within the one-year review period, followed by November 2024 (56 million litres) and April 2025 (55.2 million litres), the report noted.

Nigerians also consumed an average of 15.4 million litres/day of diesel daily in November, alongside 2.5 million litres/day of aviation fuel and 3,992mt/day of cooking gas.