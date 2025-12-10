Senate To Probe ‘Selective Enforcement’ Of Directive On VIP Police Escort Withdrawal

The Senate has directed its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged selective implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s order withdrawing police escorts from VIPs.

The move followed complaints that lawmakers were being singled out while other influential individuals continued to enjoy full security cover.

The resolution was reached after Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) raised a point of order under Order 9 during plenary, expressing outrage that his only police orderly had been withdrawn despite the continued protection of ministers, business executives, political families, and celebrities.

Ningi warned that the uneven enforcement of the President’s directive could expose lawmakers to security threats and undermine the intent behind the order, issued in November as part of a broader national security strategy to improve police efficiency and public safety.

“It should be done across the board. I have seen ministers with heavy security, business concerns with their orderlies, children of political office holders with orderlies, and even singers enjoying full protection. But a Senator of the Federal Republic cannot have even one orderly? This is unheard of in any democracy,” he stated.

He underscored that he had no objection to complying with the President’s policy, provided it was implemented fairly.

“Let me not see governors, ministers, and business concerns being covered by the security establishment while the National Assembly is made a scapegoat. This is not right, and it should be taken seriously,” he said.

Responding, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, confirmed that the leadership had already discussed the matter and taken steps to address the concerns raised. He acknowledged that the President’s directive appeared to be selectively enforced.

“We expect a reaction regarding the police orderlies withdrawn from senators. Why is the directive of the President being flouted, underpinned that the President issued the order in good faith to strengthen the police and tackle internal security issues,” he said.

Jibrin assured lawmakers that efforts were underway to resolve the situation.

“The issue raised to protect you is being taken seriously. The leadership agreed yesterday that action should be taken to restore your police orderlies. We have a listening President, and I am sure he will act.”

He added that while the Senate fully supports the President’s reforms, any breach of the directive should be investigated.

He, therefore, instructed the Committee on Police Affairs to conduct a proper investigation into why some individuals continued to retain police escorts despite the presidential order.

The committee is expected to report back within four weeks.