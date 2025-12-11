Amaewhule Accuses Fubara Of Lying, Reigniting Fresh Political Crisis In Rivers

A fresh political crisis seems to be looming in Rivers State as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, is accusing Governor Siminalayi Fubara of reigniting political crisis in the oil-rich state.

He specifically accused Fubara of lying, refuting the governor’s claim of being unable to meet with the lawmakers.

“It’s important I make this clarification, first and foremost the governor lied when he said he hasn’t been able to meet with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” Amaewhule said.

“Shortly after the State of Emergency was called off the FCT Minister called a meeting with the governor and principal officials of the Assembly. I can confirm I was in that meeting.”

The Speaker insisted that lawmakers had met with the governor multiple times, contrary to Fubara’s public claims, adding that the governor’s comments were “insincere” and demonstrated what he described as “poor leadership.”

Amaewhule alleged that Governor Fubara’s remarks were a deliberate attempt to create the impression of a breakdown in communication—an act he believes is setting the stage for yet another political crisis in the state.

He urged Rivers people to disregard the governor’s comments and remain vigilant as political tensions persist.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘No Rift With Lawmakers’

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara, on Wednesday, dismissed speculations of a rift between him and federal or state lawmakers from the state, insisting that claims of strained relations are unfounded.

Governor Fubara said this at the commissioning of the extended and dualised 28.4-kilometre Ahoada–Omoku Road.

READ ALSO: Fubara Denies Rift With Rivers Lawmakers, Seeks Support For Tinubu

The governor said, contrary to insinuations that he was avoiding the lawmakers, arrangements had already been made for a meeting with them.

Governor Fubara, who announced his defection from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday, used the event to call on Rivers people to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that the plan was for his predecessor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, along with elder statesman Ferdinand Alabraba and other leaders, to convene the session.

According to him, anyone alleging that he declined to meet with the lawmakers or rejected proposals relating to them “is not telling the truth.”

The governor told his supporters that his decision to join the APC was not to fulfill his personal ambition but a move to achieve peace in the state and ensure steady progress.

He urged them to remain steadfast, shun divisive politics, and stand by both the President and the state government.

Political Rift

Fubara succeeded Nyesom Wike as governor of Rivers State after the 2023 governorship election, but less than two years into office and the governor and his predecessor locked horns over the control of the political structure in the state.

Amid the political crisis, which also involved the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly, President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, imposed a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspended the governor and his deputy, as well as the House of Assembly members, for six months in the first instance.

Hinging his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu said he could not continue to watch the political situation in Rivers escalate without taking any action.

The president immediately appointed and swore in a retired naval chief, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), as the sole administration for the oil-rich Niger Delta state.

Reconciliation

However, in June the President met with Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule, and other members of the assembly, signally a reconcilliation among the key actors.

Fubara and Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were later seen attending a ceremony together in the state.

On September 17, President Bola Tinubu, announced the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers State.

He explained that from the intelligence available to him, there was a new spirit of understanding, “a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance”.

This, he said, was undoubtedly a welcome development for him and a remarkable achievement for the country.