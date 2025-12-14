8-Month-Old Baby, Woman Die In Lagos Auto Crash

Tragedy struck in the Ikorodu Road area of Lagos on Sunday when an eight-month-old baby and a lady died in an auto crash.

The accident happened precisely opposite Olabode House, before Obanikoro.

Narrating how the accident happened, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said a commercial bus driving at “an excessive and perilous velocity from Palmgrove inward Anthony, suddenly lost mechanical and directional control”.

The bus veered off its lane, crossed the median, and entered the opposing carriageway, LASTMA said.

There, it collided with a moving Volkswagen car carrying passengers from Anthony toward the Palmgrove area of Lagos.

“The sheer violence of the impact resulted in the instantaneous death of an adult female passenger aboard the Volkswagen bus, while an eight-month-old female infant tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision,” the traffic control and management organisation, said.

“The untimely and heartrending loss of such tender and innocent lives has plunged the entire corridor and indeed the wider community into profound mourning.”

Officials of the agency immediately swung into action, alongside some members of the public, leading to the rescue of 10 persons from “the mangled wreckage” with varying degrees of injuries.

“Six (6) trapped passengers were rescued from the Volkswagen commercial bus, while four (4) others were evacuated from the red Tata bus,” LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement.

While the injured have been taken to a medical facility for treatment, the remains of the deceased were recovered and evacuated by officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

Following the incident, the LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, cautioned commercial motorists against overspeeding and to always subject their vehicles to routine maintenance.

Bakare-Oki wished the injured a speedy recovery and sent his condolences to the bereaved family.