ECOWAS Summit Set To Commence In Abuja

The 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is set to begin at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The summit, which will include a Special Debate on the Future of the Community, is also expected to include deliberations on key regional priorities, including political stability, security cooperation, and economic integration.

Regional leaders have arrived in Nigeria for the session to be chaired by the President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Julius Maada Bio.

According to a brief statement from Bio’s office, the ECOWAS boss arrived in Abuja on Saturday.

“At this important gathering, the regional leaders are expected to discuss various critical issues impacting West Africa, with particular focus on recent incidents involving Guinea-Bissau and Benin,” the statement read.

Key agenda items include discussions on the future of the ECOWAS Community, presentation of the 2025 Annual Report on the State of the Community, updates on regional security and mediation efforts, progress on the political transition in Guinea, and a review of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

The summit is expected to end with the adoption of a final communiqué, followed by a joint press conference.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the ECOWAS Council of Ministers meeting in Abuja unanimously endorsed President Mahama as the sole ECOWAS candidate for the position of Chairperson of the African Union when the rotational slot comes to West Africa in 2027.