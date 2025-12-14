INEC Registers 76,534 New Voters In Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Akwa Ibom State has registered 76,534 people in the just-concluded phase one of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, which ended on December 10, 2025.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga disclosed this in Uyo in a statement issued and signed by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Bukola Ojeme, on Saturday.

The statement quoted the REC as saying: “During the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise between August 25 and December 10, we in INEC Akwa Ibom registered 76,534 in the state.”

Effanga further stated, “From December 15-21, we shall display the preliminary list of registered voters to allow for claims and objections.”

He appealed to registrants to take advantage of the display window to visit the 31 INEC LGA offices to check their personal details for errors, emphasising that the display period also presents an opportunity for claims and objections by citizens to report names that should not be on the register, particularly foreigners and deceased individuals.

The Akwa Ibom REC also announced that the second phase of the exercise will commence on January 5, 2026, saying: “The second phase of the registration will start on January 5, 2026.”

He used the opportunity to wish the people of Akwa Ibom the blessings of Christmas.