Donnarumma Wins 2025 FIFA ‘The Best’ Men’s Goalkeeper Award

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the 2025 FIFA The Best Men’s Goalkeeper, claiming the honour for the first time in his career.

FIFA announced the award on Tuesday, recognising the Italian’s outstanding performances during a trophy-laden season with former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma played a decisive role in PSG’s UEFA Champions League triumph, keeping a clean sheet in their emphatic 5–0 victory over Internazionale in the final on 31 May 2025. He also delivered a series of commanding displays throughout the knockout stages.

On the domestic front, the 26-year-old helped PSG secure Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions.

The goalkeeper further featured in the squad that finished runners-up at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Now plying his trade with Premier League giants Manchester City, Donnarumma finished ahead of fellow nominees Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martínez, Manuel Neuer, David Raya, Yann Sommer and Wojciech Szczęsny.

His key achievements during the assessment period include winning the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, lifting the 2024 Trophée des Champions, finishing runner-up at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and earning a place in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season.

The winner was determined from a shortlist compiled by a panel of experts, based on performances between August 11, 2024, and August 2, 2025.

Votes were cast by men’s national team coaches, captains, football journalists and fans on FIFA’s official website.

Each voting group accounted for 25 per cent of the final result, with nominees receiving points for first, second, and third-place selections.

The goalkeeper with the highest total points was declared the winner, with tie-breaks decided by the number of first-choice votes from national team captains.

Donnarumma was previously a runner-up for the FIFA THE BEST GOALKEEPER award in 2021.

However, he has won other major individual goalkeeping awards. He won the Yashin Trophy (another prestigious award for the world’s best goalkeeper presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony) twice, in 2021 and 2025.