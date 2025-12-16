Millions Lost As Fire Razes Section Of Gombe Timber Market

A fire broke out Monday night and razed a section of Gombe timber market – destroying goods worth millions of naira.

While details are still sketchy, an eyewitness told Channels Television that the fire service truck that was coming to put out the fire hit a tree and crashed, unable to reach the fire spot.

Although the state and federal firemen were later able to stop the fire from spreading and razing down the entire market, there are growing calls for the state government to adequately equip the state power service to enhance its emergency response capacity, especially with the recurrence of such incidents.