‘It Undermines Rule Of Law’, NBA Asks Police To End Efforts To Resume Tinted Glass Permit Policy

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the Nigeria Police Force over its plan to resume the enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy with effect from January 2, 2026.

In a statement released on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police announced that enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy would resume in January, citing a surge in vehicle-related crimes.

Hundeyin said the decision “follows a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens.”

Reacting to the development in a statement he signed, the President of the NBA, Afam Osigwe, accused the police of disregarding the rule of law.

“A press release dated 15th December 2025, issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, announcing the reactivation of the enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy with effect from 2nd January 2026, has once again confirmed the sad reality that the Nigeria Police Force, despite being the foremost law enforcement agency in Nigeria, continues to exhibit a troubling disregard for the rule of law and the due process it is constitutionally mandated to uphold.

“The press release not only amounts to executive recklessness but also portrays the Nigeria Police Force and its leadership as lacking in respect for the court, the rule of law, and due process of law,” the NBA said.

On September 2, 2025, the NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), instituted a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the legality of the policy. The case, Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, is between the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Inspector General of Police, among others.

The association questioned the authority of the Nigeria Police Force to impose fees or financial obligations on citizens in the enforcement of the policy.

It argued that the policy is unconstitutional, illegal, extortionate, and a threat to citizens’ rights and economic well-being.

The NBAS said it was deeply disturbing that barely one working day after the court relied on the undertaking of the defendants’ counsel, a contradictory statement emerged from the NPF announcing a reactivation of enforcement.

“This volte-face represents a reckless overreach, a contemptuous disregard for the authority of the Court, and a serious assault on institutional integrity. It portrays the Nigerian Police Force as having scant regard for the rule of law and as a body insistent on imposing financial hardship on Nigerians for the financial gains of private business owners/interests.”

The NBA, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police to withdraw the statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, and to halt all efforts to resume enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy pending the final determination of all related court cases.

The association also directed its branches and Human Rights Committee to provide legal assistance to any Nigerian harassed, arrested, prosecuted, or otherwise affected by enforcement of the policy.

It warned that it would not allow citizens to be subjected to intimidation in a matter currently before the courts.

The NBA further warned that it would initiate committal proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and CSP Hundeyin for contempt if the directive was ignored.

It also said professional disciplinary proceedings would be commenced against any counsel found to have misled the court.

The association maintained that the undertaking given in court by the police’s counsel was binding and that any action contrary to it amounted to overreaching the court, citing the Supreme Court decision in Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986).

The NBA also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene, warning that the planned resumption of enforcement would undermine the authority of the courts and impose unjustified financial hardship on Nigerians.