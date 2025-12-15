Police To Resume Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement In January

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday said enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy will resume on January 2, 2026.

Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this in a statement, citing a surge in vehicle-related crimes.

Hundeyin said the decision “follows a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens”.

While clarifying that no court order has restrained the police from enforcing the law on tinted glasses, the Force spokesman said police authorities had voluntarily suspended enforcement after a court matter in October to give motorists time to regularise their documents.

“Recent trends, however, reveal a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass,” the statement reads.

“Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.”

READ ALSO: Police Temporarily Suspend Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit

He quoted the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, as assuring that the enforcement will be conducted professionally, with respect for citizens’ rights and in line with the law.

Hundeyin called on motorists needing permits to apply through approved channels to ensure compliance.

In October, the police temporarily suspended the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy.

The police spokesperson added that part of the reason the police suspended enforcement of the policy was out of consideration for Nigerians and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Hundeyin reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to enforcing all existing laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for citizens’ rights, while maintaining effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the justice system.

The NBA had in September sued IGP Egbetokun, over the tinted glass permit policy, labelling the move as illegal.

In April 2025, the IGP introduced a policy, instructing the public to apply for and get annual motor tinted glass permits from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for a stipulated amount.

A platform was launched for the application to be processed.

However, during the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association at its pre-conference NEC meeting held on August 23, 2025, the association said it would challenge the legality of the Nigeria Police Force tinted permit policy in court.

It described the move as a violation of the rights of the citizens and has “raised several other genuine concerns including the validity of the Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act (Decree 1991), a military-era law under which the Police has sought refuge”.